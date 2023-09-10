Chinese premier calls for advancing economic globalization, unity within G20

Xinhua) 09:09, September 10, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang addresses the first session of the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

NEW DELHI, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged on Saturday the Group of 20 (G20) members to resolutely advance economic globalization and promote unity, cooperation and inclusion within the G20.

Keeping in mind the future of humanity, Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, Li said at the first session of the 18th G20 Summit.

Noting that humanity shares a common destiny, Li urged all countries to respect one another, seek common ground while shelving differences, and live together peacefully, adding that no one can remain immune in the face of major crises and common challenges.

Solidarity and cooperation is the right path for the world, he added.

The G20 members should stick to the original aspiration of unity and cooperation, and shoulder the responsibility of the times for peace and development, Li said.

He urged the G20 members to act as partners in promoting global economic recovery through effectively strengthening macro-economic policy coordination to convey confidence and provide impetus for world economic growth.

The G20 members should resolutely promote economic globalization, jointly maintain the stability and smoothness of industrial and supply chains, and be partners in promoting global open cooperation, Li said.

The G20 members should also work together to protect the earth's green home, promote green and low-carbon development, protect the marine ecological environment, and be partners in promoting global sustainable development, he said.

The G20 needs unity instead of division, cooperation instead of confrontation, and inclusion instead of exclusion, he added.

Li stressed that China will steadfastly deepen reforms, expand opening-up, promote high-quality development, and advance the Chinese modernization.

The bright prospect of China's development will surely inject more new vitality into global economic recovery and sustainable development, Li said, adding that China is ready to work with all parties to make greater efforts and contributions for the shared Earth, the shared homeland, and the shared future of humanity.

Leaders of G20 members, leaders of guest countries, and heads of relevant international organizations attended the session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, which holds this year's G20 presidency, chaired the meeting.

Leaders at the meeting welcomed the African Union to join the G20, saying that G20 cooperation determines the direction of the world.

They said it is necessary to build partnerships, take concrete actions and mobilize all resources to advance green and low-carbon transition, jointly address global challenges including climate change, as well as energy and food security, and accelerate the realization of strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, so as to build a better future together.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the first session of the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 9, 2023. Li also addressed the first session of the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in New Delhi, India on Sept. 8, 2023 to attend the 18th G20 Summit at the invitation of the government of the Republic of India. Li attended and addressed the first session of the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan)