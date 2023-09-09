Home>>
G20 agrees to grant permanent membership to African Union
(Xinhua) 15:30, September 09, 2023
NEW DELHI, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Group of 20 (G20) members agreed on Saturday to grant permanent membership to the African Union (AU) in an effort to make the group more representative.
The agreement was reached at the inaugural session of the two-day G20 summit held in New Delhi during the weekend.
Azali Assoumani, president of the Union of the Comoros and current AU chairperson, then assumed his seat for the session.
China is the first country that explicitly expressed its support for the AU's membership in the G20.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: G20's imperative to empower Global South
- Indian capital gears to host G20 summit amid tight security
- Backgrounder: G20 and its summits
- G20 Summit to help bolster global economic recovery
- Chinese Premier to attend 18th G20 Summit
- BRICS countries welcome African Union to attend G20 Summit 2023
- Xi says China supports AU's G20 membership
- China says "regrettable" that G20 environment meeting fails to adopt communique
- G20 GDP grows 0.9 pct in Q1 2023: OECD
- China promotes world peace, calls for true multilateralism: foreign ministry
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.