Chinese premier to attend virtual G20 leaders' summit
(Xinhua) 15:58, November 21, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on Nov. 22 at the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday.
