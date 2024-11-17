Development must be placed at center of G20 cooperation, says Xi

Xinhua) 14:43, November 17, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Development must be placed at the center of the Group of Twenty (G20) cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a signed article published Sunday in Brazilian media outlet Folha de S. Paulo.

Building a just world requires the G20 to honor the principles of mutual respect, equal-footed cooperation and mutual benefit, and support Global South countries in achieving greater development, said Xi.

The article titled "A Friendship Spanning Vast Oceans A Voyage Toward a Brighter Shared Future" was released as Xi is traveling to Brazil for the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit and a state visit to the country.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)