Xi says China-Brazil ties set model for major developing countries to develop win-win cooperation and pursue shared future

Xinhua) 15:08, November 17, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The relationship between China and Brazil has established a model for major developing countries to develop win-win cooperation and pursue a shared future, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a signed article published on Sunday in Brazilian media outlet Folha de S. Paulo.

Over the past 50 years, China-Brazil relations have withstood the test of a changing international landscape and become increasingly mature and vibrant, Xi said, adding this dynamic relationship has not only boosted their respective development but also contributed significantly to world peace and stability.

The article titled "A Friendship Spanning Vast Oceans A Voyage Toward a Brighter Shared Future" was released as Xi is traveling to Brazil for the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro and a state visit to Brazil.

