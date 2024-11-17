Xi eyes embarking on new "golden 50 years" of China-Brazil relations

Xinhua) 15:14, November 17, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a signed article published Sunday in Brazilian media outlet Folha de S. Paulo that he looks forward to working with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to usher in a new "golden 50 years" for China-Brazil relations and promote a more just and sustainable community with a shared future.

The article titled "A Friendship Spanning Vast Oceans A Voyage Toward a Brighter Shared Future" was released as Xi is traveling to Brazil for the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit and a state visit to the country.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)