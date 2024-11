Preparations made for 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Xinhua) 09:25, November 18, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2024 shows a G20 logo near the main venue of the 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 19th G20 summit is scheduled from Nov. 18 to 19 in Rio de Janeiro. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2024 shows posters for the 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 19th G20 summit is scheduled from Nov. 18 to 19 in Rio de Janeiro. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

People ride bicycles past a G20 logo near the main venue of the 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 16, 2024. The 19th G20 summit is scheduled from Nov. 18 to 19 in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

A woman walks past a G20 logo near the main venue of the 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 16, 2024. The 19th G20 summit is scheduled from Nov. 18 to 19 in Rio de Janeiro. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2024 shows a G20 logo displayed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 19th G20 summit is scheduled from Nov. 18 to 19 in Rio de Janeiro. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

People wait at a bus station with a G20 logo in the background in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 16, 2024. The 19th G20 summit is scheduled from Nov. 18 to 19 in Rio de Janeiro. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Workers gather near a poster at the G20 summit venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 16, 2024. The 19th G20 summit is scheduled from Nov. 18 to 19 in Rio de Janeiro. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

People converse in front of a G20 logo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 17, 2024. The 19th G20 summit is scheduled from Nov. 18 to 19 in Rio de Janeiro. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2024 shows an installation near G20 posters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 19th G20 summit is scheduled from Nov. 18 to 19 in Rio de Janeiro. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Vehicles run past a banner promoting the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 16, 2024. The 19th G20 summit is scheduled from Nov. 18 to 19 in Rio de Janeiro. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Tourists take selfies in front of a G20 logo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 16, 2024. The 19th G20 summit is scheduled from Nov. 18 to 19 in Rio de Janeiro. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

