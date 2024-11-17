Languages

Archive

Home>>

Rio de Janeiro meets the G20

By Zhang Rong, Peng Yukai (People's Daily Online) 21:23, November 17, 2024

The 19th G20 Summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from Nov. 18 to 19, 2024. Join a People's Daily Online reporter as she explores the second largest city in Brazil and immerses herself in the country's energetic style.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)

Photos

Related Stories