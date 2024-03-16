Climate change, deforestation facilitate spread of dengue fever in Brazil

Xinhua) 13:48, March 16, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing heatwaves spurred by climate change, coupled with incomplete urbanization and dense population movement in specific regions, are contributing significantly to the proliferation of dengue fever across Brazil, according to a study released on Friday.

The study, released by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, a Brazilian scientific institution for research and development in biological sciences, warns about the spread of dengue fever in the southern and midwestern regions of Brazil traditionally less prone to the disease.

This surge is attributed to the rise in extreme meteorological phenomena, including droughts and floods.

In the Cerrado biome, environmental degradation emerges as a significant determinant, marked by deforestation, rampant fires, and the transformation of woodlands into grazing lands.

Brazil has been afflicted with a dengue epidemic since the beginning of this year and the explosion of cases has led nine states to declare a public health emergency.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito and can be fatal in severe cases.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)