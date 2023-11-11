Int'l coffee week 2023 held in Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Xinhua) 10:42, November 11, 2023

Visitors are pictured outside the venue of the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A visitor takes pictures of coffee cups at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Judges taste coffee during a competition at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A barista makes coffee at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Staff members pack coffee at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Visitors observe roasted coffee beans at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A staff member introduces coffee-making gadgets to a visitor at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Visitors taste coffee at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A barista makes coffee for visitors at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)