Int'l coffee week 2023 held in Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Visitors are pictured outside the venue of the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
A visitor takes pictures of coffee cups at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Judges taste coffee during a competition at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
A barista makes coffee at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Staff members pack coffee at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Visitors observe roasted coffee beans at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
A staff member introduces coffee-making gadgets to a visitor at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Visitors taste coffee at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
A barista makes coffee for visitors at the SIC (international coffee week) 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2023. The three-day event, featuring activities such as lectures, courses and competitions, attracts more than 20 thousand participants from over 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Photos
