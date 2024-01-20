Chinese FM, Brazilian presidential advisor speak highly of bilateral strategic cooperation

Xinhua) 09:55, January 20, 2024

BRASILIA, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met with Celso Amorim, advisor to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with both highlighting the strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Amorim said that the Brazil-China comprehensive strategic partnership transcends the bilateral scope and becomes an important balancing factor on the international arena, which is conducive to world peace and stability.

In the face of changes and chaos in today's world, Brazil is willing to further strengthen strategic communication and coordination with China and elevate the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries to a new height, he added.

Brazil firmly supports China's position on the Taiwan question and will continue to abide by the one-China principle, which has been a consensus of successive Brazilian governments and will not change, he stressed.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Brazil is the first developing country to establish a strategic partnership with China and the first major Latin American country to upgrade bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. The interests of the two countries are closely integrated, and bilateral cooperation in various fields has long been at the forefront of China-Latin America cooperation and has played an important leading role.

He expressed thanks to Brazil for its firm support for China in safeguarding its core interests, which he said fully demonstrates the significance of the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Chinese side is ready to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields and directions, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, and build a China-Brazil community with a shared future, Wang added.

Wang noted that the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, marked by increased uncertainty and instability. As independent emerging powers, China and Brazil should first manage their own affairs well, while strengthening unity, cooperation, and anchoring common goals to demonstrate their responsibilities as major countries and become crucial stabilizing forces in a multipolar system.

China supports Brazil in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, and is ready to work with Brazil to strengthen strategic cooperation to better safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and respond to global challenges more effectively, Wang said.

The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the United Nations, BRICS cooperation, China-Latin America cooperation, and exploring sub-regional cooperation such as with the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).

