Performances staged to celebrate 50th anniv. of China and Brazil diplomatic relations in Belo Horizonte
(Xinhua) 09:23, February 16, 2024
Members of Cidade Jardim Samba School participate in a carnival in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Feb. 14, 2024. The school members staged performances at the event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil and the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
