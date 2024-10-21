Brazilian president cancels trip to BRICS summit in Russia after sustaining head injury

Xinhua) 09:09, October 21, 2024

SAO PAULO, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was hospitalized in Brasilia after sustaining a bruise to the head in an accident at home on Saturday, thereby canceling his planned trip to Russia to participate in the upcoming BRICS Summit, the president's office announced Sunday.

The bloc is holding its 16th summit from Oct. 22 to 24 in Kazan.

Lula da Silva, 78, "will not be traveling to the BRICS Summit" due to medical advice to avoid long-haul flights, his office said in a release.

The president, however, will be participating in the summit via video conference from Brasilia, where he will carry out his usual work schedule next week, it said.

Lula da Silva was admitted to a hospital in Brasilia with a "bruise" on the occipital region of the head.

"After an evaluation by the medical team, Lula was advised to avoid long-haul air travel but be able to carry out all other activities," according to a statement signed by doctors.

Last year, Lula da Silva, who will turn 79 on Oct. 27, underwent hip surgery.

