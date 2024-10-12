Young poets from BRICS countries gather in China to enhance cultural exchanges

A poet sharing session was recently held at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, during which poets from BRICS countries recited their original poems in their respective languages.

The First International Youth Poetry Festival's Special Session for BRICS Countries, organized by the China Writers Association and the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Zhejiang Provincial Committee, aimed at strengthening mutual learning among civilizations via poetry.

It was hosted in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province and Beijing successively, joined by over 70 poets from 10 countries including Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, Ethiopia and China, who participated in academic discussions, poetry recitals and a series of other literary activities by Hangzhou's West Lake and at the foot of the Great Wall in Beijing.

As they ascended the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall, poets eagerly posed for photos with the stone inscription that reads, "Those who do not make their way to the Great Wall are not true heroes."

Hassan Alnajjar, a poet from the UAE, said, "The impressions left on me by the Great Wall and China will bloom deep in my memory like lotus flowers, while also taking root deep within, like the UAE's national tree, the Ghaf."

In the eyes of these poets, poetry is a universal language that transcends national boundaries. Prithviraj Taur, an Indian poet, recited his two works. He observed, "Poets have a responsibility to foster dialogue and exchange between different civilizations, and today's event is a manifestation of that."

As a Marathi language host and writer, Taur was deeply impressed by the works presented by poets from various countries. He expressed his desire to translate these pieces and publish a Marathi anthology featuring the works of poets from different nations upon his return home.

Heading north along Beijing's central axis, the poets strolled among the red walls and golden tiles of the Forbidden City, pausing to admire the exquisite ancient architecture. Julia Hansen, a Brazilian poet, reflected on her experience. Before coming to China, her understanding of Chinese culture and history was limited. This visit, however, has gradually built a more diverse and multifaceted perception of China for her.

"In the Forbidden City, I sensed the continuity and profoundness of Chinese culture," Hansen remarked. "This place is like a history textbook, showing us how a civilization has grown through the tests of time to ultimately stand tall among the world's great nations. I will bring back all I've seen and heard in China to Brazil, helping Brazilians understand the uniqueness and richness of Chinese culture."

Nikhilesh Mishra from India captured a photograph at the entrance of the Zhejiang Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum. In the image, a young girl reaches up to touch four Chinese characters engraved on the wall - "Yue Shan Xiang Hai", which roughly translates to "Crossing mountains towards the sea."

"This symbolizes the indomitable spirit of the Chinese people. It's a spirit I've come to appreciate in ancient Chinese poetry, and one I've felt everywhere during this visit - from the mulberry gardens in rural areas to the skyscrapers of Beijing," Mishra explained.

"More than that, it represents the remarkable resilience humans show when facing challenges greater than themselves," Mishra added.

"Poetry always whispers in our ears: we are more alike than different," said one of the poets. They told People's Daily that this event allowed them to experience China's magnificent natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage, bringing their understanding and appreciation of Chinese culture to new heights. They hoped for more cultural exchange activities in the future.

Zhang Hongsen, vice chairman of the China Writers Association, stressed that young people are a vital force in promoting the prosperity and development of poetry, adding that the new generation of young poets from around the world are working together to record and create this era through poetry.

First held in 1980 by a poetry magazine that the association publishes, the youth poetry festival has hosted 39 sessions, attracting over 570 young poets. It is regarded as an influential literary gathering in China.

