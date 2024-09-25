BRICS civilization dialogue deepens understanding, friendship: organizers

Xinhua) 13:12, September 25, 2024

KAZAN, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS Civilization Dialogue was held Tuesday in the Russian city of Kazan with the participation of more than 300 experts, scholars and young representatives from various fields and institutions from the BRICS countries.

The event, themed "Gathering the Power of Cultural Exchange to Build a Better Future for BRICS," was jointly organized by the Information Office of the State Council of China, the government of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, and the Chinese Consulate General in Kazan, and undertaken by the China International Communications Group and the Kazan Federal University.

The organizers stated that cultural exchange and mutual learning are important driving forces for the progress of human civilization and the peaceful development of the world.

They believe that this dialogue on civilization can enhance mutual understanding and traditional friendship among the people of BRICS countries, strengthen cultural ties, and mobilize more BRICS citizens to become messengers of civilization dialogue.

They hope that BRICS countries will actively practice the Global Civilization Initiative, take people-to-people connectivity as the purpose, and take the "BRICS+" cooperation as the platform to continuously deepen cultural exchanges, and write a new chapter of friendship and closeness together, contributing BRICS strength to the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Leyla Fazleeva, the deputy prime minister of the Republic of Tatarstan of Russia, who attended the event, said that under the guidance of the BRICS cooperation mechanism, the foundation of cultural exchange and cooperation among BRICS countries is continuously strengthened, and the breadth and depth of mutual learning and mutual reference of civilization are continuously expanded.

She hopes that after the expansion, BRICS countries will continue to hold high the banner of civilization dialogue, enrich the content of exchanges, build a cooperation network, and jointly promote the beautiful vision of "BRICS+" in the new era of cultural exchange into a reality.

During the event, artists from China and Russia presented a cultural feast with ethnic characteristics to the audience.

Meanwhile, series of exhibitions featuring the lives of the BRICS countries, traditional Chinese paintings and the Jingdezhen porcelain painting skills of China's Jiangxi Province attracted lots of audience to admire.

