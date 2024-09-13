China welcomes more Global South partners to join BRICS -- senior Chinese official

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, attends a dialogue session between BRICS and Global South countries during the 14th meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisors in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

ST. PETERSBURG, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes more like-minded partners from the Global South to join the BRICS family, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said on Wednesday here.

During a dialogue between BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and Global South high-ranking officials responsible for security matters or national security advisors, Wang noted that the BRICS and the Global South countries share a wide range of common interests, adding that China supports BRICS in opening its doors for cooperation and invites more like-minded Global South partners to join the BRICS family to jointly promote open development, global governance and mutual understanding among civilizations.

The international security situation is becoming more complex, with non-traditional security concerns arising one after the other. People around the world have a stronger desire for peace and security, as well as an urgent appeal for unity and collaboration, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said.

He said the cause of world peace and development requires the support and cooperation of all progressive forces. Since the start of the new century, the Global South has grown in strength. This is the trend of historical development and the hope for a century of change.

Wang called on the countries of the Global South to take the initiative and commit themselves to contributing to building a world of lasting peace and universal security. In that regard, China proposes that its Southern partners continue to engage in dialogue and cooperation, consolidate the foundation for development, promote solidarity and mutual assistance, and demonstrate openness and inclusiveness.

Wang said that China has always been a natural member of the Global South. China will always stand firmly with the Global South countries to jointly defend international fairness and justice and promote world peace and development.

