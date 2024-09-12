Wang Yi attends BRICS meeting of high-ranking security officials, advisors

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, attends the 14th meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisors in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

ST. PETERSBURG, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday attended the 14th meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisors in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, welcomed the new members to the BRICS family, stating that the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, with various security threats intertwined, increasing deficits in peace and security, and rampant interference, containment, and bullying against many developing countries.

Wang said against this backdrop, it is of special significance for the BRICS countries to discuss ways for cooperation and seek sound strategies for peace. Over the past 18 years, the BRICS mechanism has adhered to the principles of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, setting a banner for South-South cooperation.

BRICS countries have increasingly become a constructive force in maintaining world peace, promoting common development, improving global governance, and advancing democracy in international relations, Wang said, adding that its active, stabilizing, and positive role in international affairs has become more prominent.

The BRICS took a historic step of expansion last year, fully demonstrating the vitality and appeal of the BRICS mechanism, Wang noted.

He called for maximizing the strategic significance and political effects of the "greater BRICS," upholding independence, solidarity, and common development, acting as implementers of peaceful coexistence, builders of multilateralism, promoters of political settlement, and defenders of fairness and justice, protecting the legitimate rights of developing countries, and expanding the development space for emerging markets, so as to voice a clearer and more consistent BRICS message in the global governance system.

Wang said that the meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisors is the core mechanism of BRICS political and security cooperation. He called for fully utilizing this mechanism to enhance strategic coordination, take into account each other's core interests and major concerns, safeguard sovereignty, security, and development interests, steer the international system towards a more just and equitable direction, and contribute actively to safeguarding world peace and tranquility.

China will fully support Russia in its role as BRICS chair, deepen strategic communication, build broad consensus, and make political preparations for the Kazan Summit to ensure fruitful outcomes, he added.

All parties at the meeting praised the unique role and notable achievements of the BRICS mechanism, stating that BRICS countries have upheld the principle of equality, considered the interests of all parties, and steadily increased their influence and appeal.

In the face of many global security challenges, BRICS countries should continue close cooperation with like-minded partners, oppose unilateralism, build a multipolar world, and uphold an international order based on international law, contributing to the defense of equity, justice, peace, and security, the participants said.

During the meeting, Wang also attended a dialogue session between BRICS and Global South countries and held bilateral meetings with senior national security representatives from Brazil, Egypt, India, Iran, Serbia, and other countries.

The 14th meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisors focused on in-depth exchanges on global security threats, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, global governance and other topics, making necessary political preparations for this year's BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

