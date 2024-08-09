Home>>
Photo exhibition of BRICS countries opens in Moscow
(Ecns.cn) 13:59, August 09, 2024
Visitors view photos displayed during a photography exhibition of BRICS countries in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
This exhibition is a selection of 14 photographers from BRICS countries, and will be held from Aug. 9 to Sept. 8 in Moscow.
Visitors view photos displayed during a photography exhibition of BRICS countries in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
Visitors view photos displayed during a photography exhibition of BRICS countries in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
Visitors view photos displayed during a photography exhibition of BRICS countries in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
