Photo exhibition of BRICS countries opens in Moscow

Ecns.cn) 13:59, August 09, 2024

Visitors view photos displayed during a photography exhibition of BRICS countries in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

This exhibition is a selection of 14 photographers from BRICS countries, and will be held from Aug. 9 to Sept. 8 in Moscow.

