Poets from BRICS countries gather in China
HANGZHOU, July 19 (Xinhua) -- More than 70 poets from BRICS countries have come together in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to participate in a poetry event.
During the event, they will express their thoughts through poetry, highlighting the friendships between different countries, ethnic groups and cultures.
Participants are expected to visit Hangzhou and Beijing, engaging in a series of literary activities such as academic dialogues, seminars and poetry sharing sessions.
Zhang Hongsen, vice chairman of the China Writers Association, expressed the hope that the poets would use poetry to build a bridge of communication between minds and work together to create a beautiful home for humanity.
First held in 1980 by a poetry magazine that the association publishes, this event is considered the most influential and longest-running literary gathering in China.
Photos
