China's top legislator attends 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Xinhua) 14:09, July 13, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, delivers a speech while attending the plenary session of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 11, 2024. This year's forum ran from Thursday to Friday in St. Petersburg. Zhao attended the forum here and delivered speeches at the event. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

ST. PETERSBURG, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji attended the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum here and delivered speeches at the event.

Zhao, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said at the plenary session of the forum on Thursday that the legislative bodies of the BRICS countries have maintained long-term friendly cooperation and played an important role in deepening the BRICS strategic partnership.

This year's forum, which ran from Thursday to Friday, is the first parliamentary forum held after the expansion of the BRICS membership, which reflects the strong momentum of seeking strength through unity among member of the Global South and their firm will to seek common development, he said.

Zhao stressed that the legislative bodies of BRICS should, based on their functions, promote the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, consolidate BRICS unity, promote pragmatic cooperation, and promote the high-quality development of the BRICS cooperation mechanism.

During his speech at the plenary session in the expanded format of the forum on Friday, Zhao said that Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, which have been widely praised and supported by the international community.

"In the face of opportunities and challenges, we must uphold fairness and justice to safeguard world peace and security, uphold the sharing of results to promote common prosperity among countries, uphold openness and inclusiveness to promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations," Zhao said.

He added that China is willing to work with BRICS partners and other developing countries to carry forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and shoulder the mission of the times in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The theme of this year's forum is "The Role of Parliaments in Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security." Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a keynote speech at the plenary session in the expanded format of the forum on Thursday.

The forum approved the Protocol to the Memorandum of Understanding on the BRICS Parliamentary Forum and adopted a joint declaration.

Zhao also met with Egyptian House of Representatives Speaker Hanafy Ali al-Gebaly, and Maulen Ashimbayev, Kazakhstan's Senate Chairperson respectively on the sideline of the forum.

Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Egyptian House of Representatives Speaker Hanafy Ali al-Gebaly on the sideline of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 11, 2024. This year's forum ran from Thursday to Friday in St. Petersburg. Zhao attended the forum here and delivered speeches at the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, delivers a speech while attending the plenary session in the expanded format of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 12, 2024. This year's forum ran from Thursday to Friday in St. Petersburg. Zhao attended the forum here and delivered speeches at the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Maulen Ashimbayev, Kazakhstan's Senate Chairperson, on the sideline of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 12, 2024. This year's forum ran from Thursday to Friday in St. Petersburg. Zhao attended the forum here and delivered speeches at the event. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

