Wang Yi meets Lavrov on China-Russia, BRICS cooperation

Xinhua) 10:44, June 11, 2024

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on bilateral ties and BRICS cooperation.

Noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to China was a great success, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said both sides should fully implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two countries and advance cooperation in various fields under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

Developing China-Russia relations is a strategic choice made by both sides based on respective fundamental interests, aligning with global trends and the tide of the times, Wang said, adding that it is not targeted at any third party and will not be disturbed by external forces.

China is willing to work with Russia to maintain strategic focus, explore cooperation potential, respond to external pressures, and promote the sound and sustained progress of bilateral relations, he said.

Calling BRICS an important platform for unity and cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries, Wang said the expanded BRICS mechanism will play a crucial role in creating a more just and reasonable global governance system.

Wang stressed that China is ready to fully support Russia's work as the BRICS chair, work together to consolidate the BRICS strategic partnership, promote the unity and self-improvement of the Global South, make a more powerful voice for upholding multilateralism and promoting common development, so that "greater BRICS cooperation" can be well begun.

Lavrov said that during President Putin's visit to China, the two heads of state set the course for developing Russia-China relations, and achieved new strategic cooperation results.

Russia is ready to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, intensify high-level exchanges, enhance cooperation in various fields, and jointly make the Russia-China Years of Culture a success, Lavrov said.

Russia will also closely cooperate with China on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations Security Council, and enhance diplomatic coordination, he added.

Lavrov noted that the number of like-minded countries is increasing in international and regional arenas while BRICS expansion reflects this positive trend. He expected in-depth discussions on the next stage of cooperation at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting to make political preparations for the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

The two sides also exchanged views on the current international and regional situations, including the Ukraine crisis.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)