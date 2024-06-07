Chinese FM to attend BRICS foreign ministers' meeting

Xinhua) 16:36, June 07, 2024

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting upon invitation in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia from June 10 to 11, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced here Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)