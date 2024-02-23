China ready to work with all parties to deepen BRICS strategic partnership: spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with all parties to continue deepening the BRICS strategic partnership, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a report that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros had said recently that the old colonial world with wars, interventions, genocide and a superiority complex is being replaced by a new world with BRICS.

Mao said that as an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries, BRICS is committed to upholding multilateralism, actively participating in global economic governance, and promoting the development of the international order in a more just and rational direction.

"In the face of the numerous risks and challenges in the world today, the common will of developing countries to seek solidarity and progress, oppose external interference, and achieve unity and self-reliance is increasing day by day," she said, noting that it is for this reason that BRICS has gained wide recognition among emerging markets and developing countries, and has become a positive and stable force for good in international affairs.

BRICS cooperation advocates openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation in order to achieve common development and universal prosperity, she stressed.

"China is ready to work with all parties to continue to deepen the BRICS strategic partnership, actively expand practical cooperation in various fields, help make the global governance framework more balanced and effective, and make more BRICS contributions to world peace and development," Mao added.

