BRICS expansion shows its bright prospect: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:08, January 03, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- BRICS expansion has shown its bright prospect, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday at a daily press briefing.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, and Ethiopia joined BRICS on January 1, doubling its membership from 5 to 10.

Wang said China is fully confident in the BRICS' future, noting that BRICS cooperation mechanism has increased cohesiveness and influence and become a positive and stable force for good in international affairs.

At the request of relevant countries, BRICS decided to expand its membership, which serves the common aspiration of emerging markets and developing countries, and follows the global trend towards multipolarity, Wang said.

"We will work with BRICS partners to strive for new results in greater BRICS cooperation," the spokesperson said.

