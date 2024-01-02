Ethiopia says ready to play constructive role as new BRICS member

Xinhua) 11:09, January 02, 2024

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Ethiopian government on Monday expressed its readiness to play a constructive role in the BRICS mechanism as its BRICS membership officially took effect on the same day.

In a press statement issued Monday, the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its membership in the BRICS family has shown the East African country's commitment to the South-South Cooperation framework.

The membership also recognizes its rich multilateral contribution to promoting international peace, security and prosperity, as well as its continued commitment to and leadership in South-South cooperation, the ministry said.

It said the historic decision to invite Ethiopia to join the BRICS mechanism acknowledged the current status and potential of the Ethiopian economy which is undergoing reforms.

"Guided by its long-held principles and rich history of multilateralism, Ethiopia remains committed and ready to play a constructive role in promoting peace and prosperity as a new member of the BRICS family in collaboration with all its members," it said.

The ministry said a national ministerial committee and a senior official coordination committee had been established to ensure Ethiopia's active participation in the bloc.

The BRICS is the acronym for the emerging-market cooperative mechanism that initially included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

During the 15th BRICS Summit held in August in Johannesburg, South Africa, countries including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were invited to join the group. The membership of these countries is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)