Pakistan confirms making formal request to join BRICS

Xinhua) 16:41, November 24, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said Pakistan has made a formal request to join BRICS, saying it is an important group of developing countries.

"We have taken this decision after having noted the BRICS proclaimed openness to inclusive multilateralism," the ministry's spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told a weekly media briefing on Thursday.

By joining the group, Pakistan can play an important role in furthering international cooperation and revitalization of inclusive multilateralism, she said.

Pakistan enjoys friendly ties with most of the members of BRICS, as well as the newly invited group of countries, the spokesperson added.

"We also hope that BRICS will move forward on Pakistan's request in line with its commitment to inclusive multilateralism," she said.

BRICS is a group of emerging economies that are currently membered by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

At the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa in August, Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had been invited to join the bloc, and their memberships would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)