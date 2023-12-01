Egypt keen to make contribution to BRICS: PM

Xinhua) 13:38, December 01, 2023

CAIRO, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Thursday said that Egypt is keen to make influential contribution to BRICS, as its membership will start next year.

Madbouly made the remarks as he chaired the first meeting of a government unit to facilitate Egypt's cooperation with BRICS countries, according to a government statement.

The meeting, attended by major Egyptian ministers, discussed the opportunities for cooperation between Egypt and the BRICS countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

On Aug. 24, the BRICS countries agreed to invite six countries, namely Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to join the bloc as of Jan. 1, 2024.

"Egypt will work on strengthening relations with this important bloc based on the grouping objectives that prioritize promoting trade exchange among its members, boosting projects that serve sustainable development agenda," said Madbouly.

During the meeting, Chairman of the Egyptian Cabinet Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) Osama El-Gohary reviewed an analysis of the joint projects and fields of future cooperation between Egypt and BRICS.

El-Gohary said there are 55 projects between Egypt and BRICS in different sectors, including oil, communication, IT, energy, transportation, civil and defense industries, domestic trade and supply.

Egypt seeks to expand cooperation with the BRICS countries in the fields of direct foreign investment, logistics, tourism, food security, and cash policies, via 235 proposed projects, he added.

Egypt officially submitted its application to join the BRICS bloc in June.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)