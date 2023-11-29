Chinese company donates over 500 books to Egyptian university

CAIRO, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's petrochemical giant Sinopec donated more than 500 books to Egyptian Chinese University (ECU) on Tuesday.

These books, which are in Chinese, Arabic, Chinese-Arabic, and Chinese-English, cover traditional Chinese medicine, Chinese culture, finance, economics, management, online marketing, and Chinese language teaching.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the inception of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and China and Egypt are the natural partners in jointly building the BRI, said Lu Chunsheng, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, at the handing-over ceremony at the ECU in Cairo.

These books will offer teachers and students a fresh perspective to appreciate the richness of Chinese history, culture and language, and gain insight into contemporary Chinese society's development and progress, Lu said.

Sonata Mohamed Ibrahim, vice chairman of the ECU, said that books, which are indeed an incredible way to share knowledge and cultures, will help boost mutual understanding and friendly ties between Egypt and China.

Sinopec's generous donation, which enriches the library at the ECU, also provides field training opportunities for the students to enhance their learning experience, she said.

These kinds of collaborations bridge cultures and create valuable learning environments, she added.

Wei Dong, the head of Sinopec Africa Representative Office, said that, over the past two decades, Sinopec has been actively engaged in energy and chemical industry cooperation with Egypt while fulfilling its corporate social responsibility.

Through the medium of books, Sinopec is committed to working with the ECU to promote the Sino-Egyptian cultural exchanges, enhance mutual understanding, and increase bilateral cooperation in both traditional energy and new energy fields, Wei said.

