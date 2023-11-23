Egypt-China Friendship Association celebrates 65th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 13:38, November 23, 2023

CAIRO, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Egypt-China Friendship Association celebrated here on Wednesday the 65th anniversary of its establishment with a gathering of Egyptian and Chinese officials, diplomats, experts, businessmen, and other guests.

Held in the Abdeen Palace in the Egyptian capital Cairo, the celebration highlighted the distinguished ties between Egypt and China throughout history and in recent years.

Yang Wanming, head of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), said his association would focus on promoting cultural exchange and mutual learning between the Chinese and the Egyptian peoples in the coming years.

"CPAFFC is willing to cooperate with the Egyptian side in the Egypt-China Friendship Association to implement the youth exchange program within the framework of the BRICS mechanism, so that young people would contribute to the common development of China and Egypt," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang hailed the role played by the Egypt-China Friendship Association in promoting friendship between the two countries.

Egypt's Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Abbas Helmy said the ancient civilizations of Egypt and China served as "a solid foundation" for the development of their bilateral relations and the expansion of their cooperation and partnership in various fields.

Since its establishment in 1958, the Egypt-China Friendship Association has been playing an important role in enhancing cooperation between the two countries by holding various activities, including seminars, symposiums, and ceremonies.

