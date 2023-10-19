Xi tells Madbouly China to work with Egypt to inject more stability to region, world

Xinhua) October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly in Beijing.

Xi said China and Egypt are good friends who cherish the same aspirations and trust each other.

China stands ready to work with Egypt to jointly safeguard international fairness and justice and the common interests of developing countries to inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world, Xi said.

