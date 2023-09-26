China to consolidate cooperation, mutual trust with Egypt: senior CPC official

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 24, 2023. Li paid an official friendly visit to Egypt from Saturday to Monday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

CAIRO, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China will work together with Egypt to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' heads of state and consolidate mutual political trust, said a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) during his visit to Egypt.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

Li paid an official friendly visit to Egypt from Saturday to Monday.

Conveying cordial greetings of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Sisi, Li noted that the two heads of state in recent years have conducted in-depth exchanges on bilateral ties, multilateral cooperation, and governance, providing fundamental guidance for the development of bilateral relations against the backdrop of ongoing global changes.

China will continue to extend mutual support with Egypt on issues concerning each other's core interests, said Li, adding that China will promote the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Egypt Vision 2030.

Li, also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, expressed the hope that the two sides enhance interparty exchanges and anti-corruption cooperation.

China congratulates Egypt on being invited to join the BRICS cooperation mechanism, and stands ready to cement coordination and collaboration with Egypt on global and regional affairs, he said.

Sisi asked Li to convey his good wishes to Xi, hailing that China has achieved remarkable development achievements under the leadership of Xi, and that China's development is unstoppable.

Speaking highly of the fruitful China-Egypt Belt and Road cooperation, Sisi said Egypt is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in such areas as infrastructure, agriculture, tourism and finance. He stated that more Chinese companies are welcome to invest in Egypt.

