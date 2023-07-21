Egypt to establish new fertilizer complex with Chinese, Italian companies

Xinhua) 13:16, July 21, 2023

CAIRO, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The Egyptian president discussed with Chinese and Italian companies the construction of the country's third industrial fertilizer production complex, the Egyptian presidency said in a press release on Thursday.

During the meeting, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi commended the ongoing cooperation with the two companies, namely China's Wuhuan Engineering Co. and Italy's Ballestra Group, and called for the immediate start of the establishment of the third industrial fertilizer production complex.

The complex, located in the Ain Sokhna district of the northeastern Suez Province, will complement the existing industrial complexes of phosphate and composite fertilizers, said the press release.

The president noted that fertilizer production, which affects food security, is one of the most important inputs for Egypt's agricultural production. He urged for continued efforts to localize Egypt's fertilizer production and focus on the transfer of knowledge, technology, and expertise.

Al-Sisi inaugurated in August 2019 the new Phosphatic and Compound Fertilizers Complex and in March 2023 the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Complex.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)