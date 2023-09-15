Egypt keen to cooperate with China in environmental, climate technologies: minister

CAIRO, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad has expressed keen interest in cooperating with China on environmental and climate technologies, saying that there are broad prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of environmental protection.

Fouad made the remarks during an interview on the sidelines of the first Environmental and Climate Investment Forum (ECIF) held in Egypt's new administrative capital on Tuesday.

The minister said that China's environmental and climate technologies are applicable to Egypt, and the opportunities for cooperation between Egypt and China in the field of energy are expanding.

"With the help of our Chinese counterparts, we have successfully acquired energy-saving equipment and technology for better street lighting and low-energy air-conditioning systems, which will be used nationwide, particularly in natural reserves and eco-friendly buildings," she said.

She cited the application of biogas as a noteworthy instance of the potential cooperation between China and Egypt, saying that China has taken the lead in the utilization of biogas technology that is capable of converting agricultural and animal waste into electricity in rural regions.

Moreover, Fouad stressed that China's expertise in recycling industrial water could be very useful for Egypt, the most populous Arab country that faces a shortage of water resources and has resources-intensive manufacturing industries.

The minister also highlighted the significance of the ECIF after Egypt hosted the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in 2022, noting that it offers a good platform to encourage the private sector to contribute to environmental protection, attract foreign investments, and create jobs.

