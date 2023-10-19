China's top legislator meets Egyptian PM

Xinhua) 10:51, October 19, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly in Beijing, capital of China, Oct.18, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership has experienced rapid development in recent years and the bilateral relationship is now at its best in history.

Noting that China and Egypt are natural partners in Belt and Road cooperation, Zhao said that the practical cooperation between the two countries has achieved fruitful results and has a promising future.

Hailing the great achievements of the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, Madbouly said Egypt expects to learn from China.

Acknowledging the fruitful outcomes Egypt and China have produced in Belt and Road cooperation, Madbouly said Egypt is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with China and accelerate cooperation in various fields.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly in Beijing, capital of China, Oct.18, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)