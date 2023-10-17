Chinese, Egyptian FMs discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Belt and Road cooperation over phone

Xinhua) 13:41, October 17, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, discussed on Monday the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and Belt and Road cooperation.

Describing the current situation between Palestine and Israel as very critical in a telephone conversation with Wang, Shoukry commended China for adhering to principles, upholding justice, and supporting the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights and establishing an independent state.

Egypt applauds China's important role in the political settlement of the Palestinian issue and in safeguarding peace and stability in the Middle East, he said.

Egypt, Shoukry said, is willing to stay in touch with China to help deescalate the situation, prevent the conflict from escalating and stem further spillover of the crisis.

Egypt and China enjoy a profound friendship and a dynamic relationship, said the Egyptian foreign minister. Wishing the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation a complete success, he said that Egypt will continue to actively participate in Belt and Road cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, reiterated that China opposes and condemns all acts harming civilians and violating the international humanitarian law.

China will continue to stand on the side of international justice and support the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights, Wang said, adding that under the current circumstances, the UN Security Council should play its due role in pushing for an early ceasefire.

China applauds Egypt's active mediation and coordination efforts to ease the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and supports Arab and Islamic countries in forming a common position and speaking with one voice, Wang said. China stands ready to work with all parties to promote the resumption of negotiations on the two-state solution and strive for a broader international consensus, he added.

Referring to Egypt as an important partner of Belt and Road cooperation, Wang voiced confidence that Egypt will make positive contributions to the successful holding of the forum and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

