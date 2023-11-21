Chinese embassy holds symposium with Chinese, Egyptian media, think tanks

Xinhua) 10:50, November 21, 2023

CAIRO, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Egypt held on Monday a symposium with Chinese and Egyptian media and think tanks.

The symposium was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang, Egyptian diplomats and officials, as well as representatives of Egyptian and Chinese media outlets.

In his speech, Liao said Chinese and Egyptian media and think tanks have, for a long time, closely followed China's development, told stories of China-Egypt friendship, supported the work of the embassy, and made valuable suggestions for bilateral cooperation.

The Chinese ambassador stressed that China is keen to work together with Egypt to implement the outcomes of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, enhance cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, agricultural technologies, renewable energy and others, and expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

On the Palestinian issue, he said China has been firmly supporting the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights.

For his part, Counselor Abdel Moati Abu Zaid, head of the foreign media sector of Egypt's State Information Service, said the Egyptian people appreciate the great cooperation between the two countries and look forward to more Chinese investments in Egypt, especially in the fields of green economy, renewable energy, automobile manufacturing, and transportation.

