Ethiopian engineer: "China has become my second hometown"
(People's Daily Online) 13:28, November 20, 2023
Fitsum Fekadu Haile, originally from Ethiopia, has spent 15 years in China. He currently works as a technical digital engineer at the China First Highway Engineering Co., Ltd. His admiration for China began at age 14, sparked by witnessing a Chinese firm rapidly construct his hometown’s first ring road in just three years. Haile ingrained the company’s logo in his memory, a decision that led him to join the firm years later, driven by a desire to contribute to his home country’s infrastructure development.
