Ethiopian gov't reiterates "unwavering commitment" to implementing peace deal

Xinhua) 09:44, November 08, 2023

Redwan Hussien Rameto (2nd L), representative of the Ethiopian government, and Getachew Reda (2nd R), representative of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), sign a peace agreement in Pretoria, South Africa, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo by Alet Pretorius/Xinhua)

The Ethiopian government said on Monday that the peace agreement that ended the two-year deadly conflict has contributed to the gradual normalization of life in the conflict-hit northern part of the country.

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Ethiopian government said on Monday that the peace agreement that ended the two-year deadly conflict has contributed to the gradual normalization of life in the conflict-hit northern part of the country.

"The government has shown its unwavering commitment to the implementation of the agreement through a number of bold and decisive measures to build trust and consolidate peace," Ethiopia's Government Communication Service said in a statement.

In November 2022, the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) signed a Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in Pretoria, South Africa, to end a two-year conflict. The peace deal includes provisions for the restoration of law and order, the restoration of basic services, and unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.

The Ethiopian government said it has taken several salient measures, including putting an end to all military operations and hostile rhetoric against the TPLF, expediting and facilitating the provision of humanitarian assistance, and facilitating the resumption of all essential services in the Tigray region.

Noting several efforts aimed at consolidating peace, the Ethiopian government said it is finalizing the formulation of a comprehensive national transitional justice policy to ensure accountability and reconciliation, which would further put the peace process on a solid foundation.

Reiterating its commitment to redoubling efforts to consolidate peace and ensure the full implementation of the peace agreement, it called on the international community to exert continued engagement for lasting peace in Ethiopia.

"It is imperative that friends and partners of Ethiopia continue to support and encourage all actors to adhere to the agreement and refrain from behavior that would jeopardize peace and security in Ethiopia," it said.

Last week, African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat pledged to continue the continental body's support toward the full implementation of the Pretoria peace agreement.

Faki reiterated the imperative to collectively build and sustain peace in the Tigray region and Ethiopia as a whole, and by extension, the entire Horn of Africa region, according to an AU statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)