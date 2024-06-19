Senior CPC official calls for solidarity, coordination among BRICS political parties
MOSCOW, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Political parties from the BRICS countries should strengthen solidarity and coordination, safeguard world peace, guide global development, safeguard international morality and promote exchanges among civilizations, a senior CPC official said.
Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks on Monday in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the "BRICS+" International Political Parties Forum in Russia's Vladivostok.
During the forum, Liu, who led a CPC delegation on a visit to Russia from Sunday to Tuesday, met with Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia Party, and leaders of relevant political parties from other countries. He also attended a meeting of the Standing Committee of the International Political Parties Forum on "Jointly Resisting Neocolonialism."
Photos
Related Stories
- BRICS poised to become key regulatory institution in multipolar world: Putin
- FM Wang Yi calls on BRICS to promote consensus on peace, oppose instigation of ‘new Cold War’
- Wang Yi meets Lavrov on China-Russia, BRICS cooperation
- Wang Yi attends BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting
- Experts hail China experience, discuss paths towards modernization at BRICS forum
- Chinese FM to attend BRICS foreign ministers' meeting
- Thailand aims to become first BRICS member in Southeast Asia, eyeing more development opportunities
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.