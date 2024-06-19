Senior CPC official calls for solidarity, coordination among BRICS political parties

MOSCOW, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Political parties from the BRICS countries should strengthen solidarity and coordination, safeguard world peace, guide global development, safeguard international morality and promote exchanges among civilizations, a senior CPC official said.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks on Monday in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the "BRICS+" International Political Parties Forum in Russia's Vladivostok.

During the forum, Liu, who led a CPC delegation on a visit to Russia from Sunday to Tuesday, met with Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia Party, and leaders of relevant political parties from other countries. He also attended a meeting of the Standing Committee of the International Political Parties Forum on "Jointly Resisting Neocolonialism."

