FM Wang Yi calls on BRICS to promote consensus on peace, oppose instigation of ‘new Cold War’

Global Times) 10:57, June 11, 2024

File photo: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Monday and all parties highly praised the important role of the BRICS mechanism and the achievements of its expansion. They believe that the inclusion of more countries in BRICS cooperation accelerates the process of world multipolarity, and promotes a more just and reasonable international order.

Over the past year, the BRICS cooperation has been marked by brightness, speed, and strength, Wang said.

By expanding our membership, we have ushered in a new era of joint self-reliance for the Global South, with the influence and appeal of BRICS continually rising, and we stood at the forefront, achieved success through mutual support, and united as one, accelerating despite headwinds, the top Chinese diplomat noted. "The BRICS brand is shining brighter, and our voice is more powerful."

In the face of current global changes, BRICS must maintain a high and far-sighted perspective, Wang said.

At present, certain major powers are reviving Cold War mentality, forming geopolitical small circles, and openly resisting UN Security Council resolutions, thereby undermining the authority of multilateral mechanisms, Wang noted.

The politicization and excessive securitization of economic issues are rampant, and unilateral sanctions and technological barriers are on the rise. In the face of the contest between forces promoting world multipolarity and those maintaining unipolar hegemony, and the clash between economic globalization and "anti-globalization" tendencies, we must follow the trend of history, stand on the side of fairness and justice, and make the right choices, he said.

Looking to the future, the "Big BRICS" must undertake great responsibilities and achieve significant accomplishments. We should fully leverage the strategic significance and political impact of the "Big BRICS", transforming BRICS into a new type of multilateral cooperation mechanism that is based on emerging markets and developing countries, globally oriented, and open and inclusive, Wang said.

The top Chinese diplomat called on continuing to uphold the banner of multilateralism, leading in maintaining the international system centered on the UN, and firmly resisting actions that undermine international order and violate international rules.

The BRICS should also promote an equitable and orderly world multipolarity and inclusive economic globalization, enhancing coordination and cooperation while highlighting the Global South moment in significant international agendas and placing development at the center.

Wang also called on promoting capacity building in the digital economy and artificial intelligence (AI) for developing countries, ensuring equal participation and equal benefits.

On security issues, Wang stressed that no matter how complex the situation, dialogue and consultation cannot be abandoned. No matter how sharp the conflict, political resolution must be pursued.

On the Palestine-Israel conflict, we must firmly promote an immediate, comprehensive, and sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and prevent the conflict from spilling over, Wang noted. He also called on supporting Palestine's membership as a full-fledged UN member state and restarting the "two-state solution" to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, as the Ukraine crisis continues, China supports the timely convening of peace talks that are accepted by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation from all parties and fair discussion of all peace proposals, Wang noted.

The BRICS should adhere to independence and objectivity, promote the international community's consensus on peace, and oppose the instigation of a "new Cold War" under any pretext, he said.

The top Chinese diplomat also suggested fully leveraging the resources and market advantages of the "Big BRICS", strengthening the supporting role of financial and trade cooperation, ensuring energy and food security cooperation, driving innovation cooperation, and acting as a bridge for cultural exchanges.

China has established the "China-BRICS AI Development and Cooperation Center" to promote cooperation in industry alignment and capacity building, welcoming active participation from all countries, Wang noted.

All parties involved in the meeting called for adherence to multilateralism, opposition to unilateralism and protectionism, and the promotion of reforms in the international financial structure, according to a readout released by China's Foreign Ministry on Monday night.

They also emphasized the need to strengthen and improve global governance, enhancing the voice and representation of developing countries. All parties stressed the importance of resolving disputes peacefully through dialogue and consultation and supported all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of crises.

The meeting also issued a joint statement of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, according to the readout.

