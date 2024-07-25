Seminar for BRICS countries' young poets held in Beijing
BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- A seminar for the First International Youth Poetry Festival's Special Session for BRICS Countries was held in Beijing on Wednesday.
During the event, over 70 young poets from 10 countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and China, discussed topics such as the value, inheritance and innovation of poetry.
The poets showed recognition of the long history of cultural exchanges among BRICS countries, and shared the common view that poetry is a bridge of communication and exchange for different countries and peoples.
They also expected that more cultural exchange activities among BRICS countries will be held to boost cross-cultural learning and people-to-people ties.
The First International Youth Poetry Festival's Special Session for BRICS Countries was held in Hangzhou and Beijing between July 18 and 24. The event featured literary activities such as academic discussions and poetry recitals.
