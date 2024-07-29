Malaysia submits application for BRICS membership: PM Anwar

Xinhua) 09:16, July 29, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia has sent an application to Russia, the chair, to join the BRICS group, the country's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday.

Malaysia's desire to join the BRICS organization was the main essence of discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who called on Anwar as part of a two-day working visit, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Besides Malaysia's application to BRICS, various aspects of bilateral cooperation were also discussed, particularly investment and trade, science and technology, agriculture, defense and military, education, and tourism and culture, said the prime minister.

"Our discussions primarily centered on Malaysia's recent application for membership in the BRICS alliance, which Russia currently chairs. This potential membership holds substantial promise for both nations and underscores our commitment to fostering robust international collaboration," he said.

For his part, Lavrov said Russia welcomes Malaysia's interest in BRICS and will help promote this interest.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)