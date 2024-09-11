BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution 2024 opens in Xiamen

Xinhua) 15:45, September 11, 2024

Participants of BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution 2024 pose for a group photo in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 10, 2024. The BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution 2024 opened here on Tuesday, with the theme "Fostering high-quality partnership and embarking on a new journey of new industrialization." (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A model of E190-E2 aircraft is on display at the exhibition of BRICS New Industrial Revolution 2024 in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 10, 2024. The BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution 2024 opened here on Tuesday, with the theme "Fostering high-quality partnership and embarking on a new journey of new industrialization." (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A visitor views a model of Xiamen Metro train at the exhibition of BRICS New Industrial Revolution 2024 in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 10, 2024. The BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution 2024 opened here on Tuesday, with the theme "Fostering high-quality partnership and embarking on a new journey of new industrialization." (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A visitor views a CATL's "Shenxing Plus" battery at the exhibition of BRICS New Industrial Revolution 2024 in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 10, 2024. The BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution 2024 opened here on Tuesday, with the theme "Fostering high-quality partnership and embarking on a new journey of new industrialization." (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

