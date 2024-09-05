Malaysia seeks to join BRICS: PM

VLADIVOSTOK, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia is seeking to join BRICS for strengthening cooperation with its member countries and promoting fair global trade, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday.

Joining BRICS will boost Malaysia's trade relations and help prevent financial monopolies worldwide, Anwar said at the 9th Eastern Economic Forum, held in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok from Tuesday to Friday.

BRICS, an acronym for an emerging-market cooperative mechanism, originally included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. In January, BRICS expanded its membership with the inclusion of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Ethiopia.

