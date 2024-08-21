Azerbaijan applies for BRICS membership

Xinhua) 10:33, August 21, 2024

BAKU, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Azerbaijan has formally applied to join the BRICS group, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The bid follows Azerbaijan's expression of interest at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana in early July this year. During the summit, a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership was signed between Azerbaijan and China, with one of its provisions outlining Azerbaijan's intention to join the BRICS. China has endorsed Azerbaijan's application and pledged to support its entry into the group.

BRICS currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates also part of the bloc. BRICS has evolved into a key international forum, organizing annual summits and coordinating on various multilateral issues.

