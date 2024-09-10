Wang Yi to attend BRICS meeting of high-ranking security officials, advisors

September 10, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, will attend the 14th meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisors in St. Petersburg, Russia from Sept. 11 to 12, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is invited by secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council Sergei Shoigu, Mao said.

