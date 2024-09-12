China advocates BRICS enhancing counter-terrorism, cybersecurity cooperation, says Wang Yi

Xinhua) 10:58, September 12, 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS countries should work together to further strengthen pragmatic cooperation on counter-terrorism and cybersecurity issues, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said here on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the 14th meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisors.

Noting the current international security situation is becoming increasingly complex, Wang said the BRICS countries have similar positions and shared interests on counter-terrorism and cybersecurity issues, and there is a need to build consensus, strengthen cooperation, and promote relevant collaboration progress steadily and sustainably.

To that end, Wang proposed four suggestions.

Firstly, adhere to the correct principles.

Wang said that the BRICS countries should advocate a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, and forge a new path for security.

Wang noted that the BRICS countries should support the United Nations in playing a central coordinating role in global counter-terrorism cooperation, and resist "double standards" and politicization and instrumentalization of counter-terrorism issues.

The BRICS countries should also promote the establishment of a more just and reasonable internet governance system reflecting the will and interests of most countries, achieving resource sharing, joint responsibility, and cooperative governance, and ensuring the sharing of digital dividends, Wang said.

Secondly, strengthen practical cooperation.

Wang said that China fully recognizes the achievements of the counter-terrorism and cybersecurity working groups and is willing to work with all parties to earnestly implement the BRICS Counterterrorism Strategy and the Strategic Action Plan, setting an example for international counter-terrorism cooperation.

The Chinese side invites BRICS counter-terrorism officials to visit China's Xinjiang region again, and supports signing a memorandum of understanding on BRICS cybersecurity cooperation, Wang noted.

Thirdly, demonstrate the spirit of solidarity.

Wang stated that the BRICS countries should fully leverage the positive effects of the "BRICS+" model, unite a broader range of countries with the BRICS spirit, share experiences and practices, expand dialogue and cooperation, provide capacity-building support, and continuously consolidate the common positions and actions of the Global South on counter-terrorism and cybersecurity.

Fourthly, strive to improve global governance.

Wang noted that the countries need to promote the implementation of the Global Security Initiative, adhere to the principles of jointly built through consultation to meet the interests of all, and establish a just, reasonable, and effective global security governance system centered on the United Nations.

Wang said that the BRICS countries should jointly promote the implementation of the Global Initiative on Data Security and the Global AI Governance Initiative to achieve tangible results, and consolidate BRICS efforts to improve global security governance.

The BRICS countries shall strengthen multilateral coordination, deeply participate in the formulation of rules in fields such as counter-terrorism and cybersecurity, enhance the voice and influence of BRICS countries, and safeguard common interests, he added.

The meeting also reviewed the work of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group and the Cybersecurity Working Group.

