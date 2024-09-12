Wang Yi calls for BRICS to jointly address security threats

ST. PETERSBURG, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday called for BRICS countries to join hands in addressing security threats at a high-level meeting here.

During the 14th meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisors, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that BRICS countries, being active, positive and constructive, are an important force on the international stage.

In the face of current security challenges, BRICS should adopt a long-term perspective, demonstrate a more open attitude, and cooperate more closely to jointly address security threats and resolve security dilemmas, so as to inject positive energy into the turbulent international situation and make new contributions to building a world of lasting peace and universal security, he said.

To that end, China has put forward a four-point proposal, Wang said.

Firstly, be implementers of peaceful coexistence. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. BRICS should lead by example in practicing peaceful coexistence, strengthening solidarity and coordination and upholding independence, and take the lead in building a community with a shared future for mankind. It is essential to adhere to a holistic approach to national security, systematically advance political, economic, cultural and social security, and firmly grasp the initiative of safeguarding national security, in a bid to ensure real security for the people.

Secondly, be builders of multilateralism. Guided by true multilateralism, BRICS should advocate abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, practice the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, uphold dialogue rather than confrontation, partnership rather than alliance, and win-win rather than zero-sum outcomes. Using the UN's 2024 Summit Of The Future as an opportunity, BRICS should jointly uphold the international system with the UN at its core and support the UN in playing a greater role in international security affairs. Exceptionalism and double standards should be rejected, and any words or deeds that undermine the UN's authority or negate the binding force of Security Council resolutions should be firmly resisted.

Thirdly, be promoters of political settlement. BRICS should resolutely promote the political settlement of hotspot issues, uphold the principle of indivisible security, respect each other's legitimate concerns, seek common ground while shelving differences in dialogues, work with each other in the same direction in negotiations, and turn hostility into friendship. Regarding the prolonged spillover of the Ukraine crisis, China and Brazil jointly issued a six-point consensus, which received widespread positive responses. BRICS partners are encouraged to support and participate in this initiative to amplify the rational, balanced and constructive voices within the international community and build more consensus for a political settlement to the crisis. Regarding the Gaza conflict, it is necessary to implement a comprehensive ceasefire as soon as possible, unblock humanitarian aid corridors, and return to the right track of the two-state solution as soon as possible.

Fourthly, be defenders of fairness and justice. BRICS should speak for justice and jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. Upholding the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, BRICS should make the global governance system more just and equitable, effectively enhancing the representation and voice of the Global South to ensure equal rights, equal opportunities, and equal rules for every country. BRICS should strengthen the governance of artificial intelligence (AI) and balance development and security to ensure that AI always serves the progress of human civilization.

Wang emphasized that the Global Security Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping has pointed out the right direction for strengthening security governance, resolving security dilemmas, and eliminating security deficits.

China stands ready to work with BRICS partners to fully implement the Global Security Initiative, continuously deepen BRICS political and security cooperation, build a peaceful and stable world, and jointly embrace a brighter future, he said.

