BRICS helps build fairer, more equitable global governance system: survey

MOSCOW, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS mechanism contributes to building a fairer and more equitable global governance system, said a survey published Monday.

The Global Survey: BRICS Cooperation in the New Era of Global Development 2024, conducted in 30 countries with 12,316 valid samples, showed the average recognition of the role of the BRICS mechanism in improving the global governance system reached 94.6 percent among the participants.

The respondents believed that the BRICS mechanism would enhance the representation of developing countries in global governance and enhance the reform and improvement of the global governance system, the survey said.

Such sentiment is stronger among developing countries, with recognition in the BRICS countries and other developing nations exceeding 95 percent, the survey noted, adding that countries like Russia, Brazil, Pakistan, Cuba, Peru and Mexico all have a recognition rate of over 96 percent.

The survey was conducted from May to July 2024 by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies in collaboration with Beijing Dataway Technology Co. Ltd. It was released at the BRICS Seminar on Governance &Cultural Exchange Forum 2024 in Moscow.

