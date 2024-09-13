Russia to work with China for multipolarity, fair int'l order, says Putin

Xinhua) 15:10, September 13, 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday voiced willingness to work together with China to advance multipolarity and build an international order based on justice and international law.

Putin made the remarks during talks with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, in St. Petersburg.

Putin asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, expecting China's attendance at the BRICS leaders' summit in Kazan next month.

Russia and China, acting on the principles of equality and mutual benefit, have been deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era. Interactions at all levels maintain a strong momentum, and cooperation in various fields is progressing smoothly, he said.

Russia is willing to take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year as an opportunity to follow through on the important consensus reached by the heads of state, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, and lift the Russia-China relationship to a new level, said Putin.

Putin thanks China for its support for Russia as the rotating chair of BRICS, stressing that the BRICS security council meeting has achieved positive results, and the successful dialogue with the Global South countries fully demonstrates the influence and strength of BRICS.

The Russian president applauded China's diplomacy based on the long-term and the common future of humanity, and voiced willingness to strengthen coordination with China to unite more Global South countries and jointly push for a multipolar world so as to build an international order based on justice and international law.

For his part, Wang conveyed Xi's warm greetings to Putin.

China and Russia have solid mutual trust and a profound friendship, he said, adding that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era has achieved sound and steady growth.

The two sides have strengthened strategic cooperation, rejected unilateral bullying, and resist bloc confrontation, which is in line with the trend of the times and the common aspirations of the vast number of the countries of the South, said Wang, adding that China is willing to maintain strategic communication with Russia, unite more like-minded countries, and promote world multipolarity.

He said that with the joint efforts of all parties, the BRICS Plus cooperation has got off to a good start.

At the upcoming Kazan Summit, the first meeting of leaders after the expansion of BRICS, China will continue to offer full support for Russia in fulfilling its responsibilities as the chair, and strive to make the summit a full success.

China is ready to work with BRICS partners to push for an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization so as to make contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine issue.

Putin appreciated the "six-point consensus" made by China and Brazil, reiterating Russia's openness to negotiations.

Wang said that China is committed to promoting a political solution to the crisis and is willing to work with all parties to foster an objective, rational, and balanced voice in the international community.

Before their meeting, Putin met with the heads of delegations attending the meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisors.

